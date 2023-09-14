Aqua Fit ladies take chilly dip in Daffodil Day fundraiser for cancer research

DAFFODIL Day, Cancer Council’s iconic fundraiser on August 31, was celebrated by an enthusiastic bunch of Coffs Harbour Aqua Fit devotees who gamely gathered as the sun rose to take a chilly dip at Jetty Beach.

Chief fundraiser and Aqua Fit instructor Simone Saunders, along with a troupe of ladies decked out in yellow, made a dash with hands joined to splash into the early morning water.



Amongst the group were five cancer survivors, surrounded by friends who have supported them in various ways along their journeys.

This group meets early in the morning most days at the Coffs Memorial Pool for a full 45-minute aqua workout with Simone keeping up the pace with music and laughter.

More than $1000 was raised by Simone and bolstered by their success, the group is now looking for its next challenge.

Margaret ‘Margie’ Cameron, a happily retired member of the Aqua fit group, told News Of The Area, “This is the first time these ladies have supported Daffodil Day Dip in this way, but it won’t be the last.

“Supporting one another has been a really lovely outcome from being a part of this group, all of us in different stages of fitness.

“Some, recovering from recent surgery, are back in the pool as soon as they can.

“All of us want to be as fit as possible and many find that the pool is the only way to really build some strength and keep the body moving well.”

The Jetty, as one of Coffs Harbour’s most recognised local landmarks on the ocean, was chosen as the ideal location.

“The water is colder there than in the heated pool… it was meant to be a cold dip after all,” added Margie.

Naturally refreshments were required after the chilly challenge.

“There was a very noisy end of the Jetty Strip’s Urban Express Café for an hour or so as 20 shivering young ladies warmed up with coffee and delicious breakfast,” said Margie.

The Coffs group of Aqua Fit Ladies have formed a close bond and some lifelong friendships over the past few years and members are always up for an opportunity to celebrate or support something special.

Birthday morning teas are a regular event and trips to the movies, the Jetty Theatre and happy lunches at various cafes and restaurants in Coffs Harbour are part of the fun.

Weekend trips away in small groups have also created some fun memories.

“The fundraising was easy, instead of each registering separately, we all supported Simone by donating to her Facebook page and we were very happy to see the final amount raised,” Margie said.

“Special yellow swim caps were donated for those of the group who have experienced cancer, and the vibe was extra special on the day as we recognised the special women who are survivors in our group.”

By Andrea FERRARI