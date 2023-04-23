Archibald Prize 2022 winner Blak Douglas to speak in Coffs Harbour

WINNER of the 2022 Archibald Prize, Blak Douglas is speaking in Coffs Harbour on Friday 12 May as a guest of The Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

The event is a fundraiser for artwork acquisitions to expand the current collection before the opening of the gallery’s new home in Yarrila Arts and Museum.



For this special occasion, the Friends encourage people to pay it forward and donate a ticket to benefit a local art student.

To donate a ticket to a local art student, visit https://blak.eventbrite.com.au/.

Widely admired for his brave political works including his Archibald Prize portraits, the Dhungatti artist will share his passion as a First Nations artist and activist.

In a statement, the Friends said Blak Douglas will share his experience as a First Nations artist, working to bridge the cultural divide with powerful art that challenges us to think.

Born in Blacktown and based in Redfern, Blak Douglas spent the last 20 years ‘taking a risk’ before taking out Australia’s most prestigious art prize in 2022.

This special night of celebrating culture includes a performance of songs and dance from the local Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience.

Uncle Michael ‘Micklo’ Jarrett will deliver the Welcome to Country.

Talented young composer, musician and language teacher Birrugan Dunn-Velasco is also joining the speakers to share insights into his work behind-the-scenes to create the cinematic Welcome to Country for the new Yarrila Arts and Museum.

Blak Douglas, already admired for his powerful symbolism, painted his 2022 Archibald Prize-winning portrait Moby Dickens of fellow artist Karla Dickens in Lismore during the aftermath of last year’s floods.

This is only the second time an Aboriginal artist has won the prize since it began 101 years ago, and this was the first time the winning portrait was of an Aboriginal woman.

Blak said he will continue to memorialise First Nations people in every portrait he enters “to make up a lot of lost ground”.

Blak’s acclaimed works include paintings, prints, murals, public installations and sculpture.

His bronze memorial to black deaths in custody titled Silent Cop 2020, now proudly sits in the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery’s public collection after winning Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery’s STILL: National Still Life Award in 2021.

Blak also works with schools to present Indigenous art programs that inspire the next generation of brave creatives.

“Having Blak speak here at Coffs Harbour Education Campus – the home of Senior College, TAFE and SCU – is a rare opportunity for our region’s own students to be inspired,” said Sheree Lyons, spokesperson for the Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery is a non-profit, volunteer organisation, dedicated to connecting our community with the arts.

Through events and fundraising, the Friends contribute funds to expand the gallery’s permanent art collection for visitors and residents to enjoy.

When you become a member of the Friends, you are connecting with people who actively support the arts on the Coffs Coast.

As a member, you’ll receive invitations to free and discounted cultural events.

You will also be contributing to the ongoing development of the gallery’s permanent collection for all to enjoy.

By Andrea FERRARI