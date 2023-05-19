Archive introduce Pay It Forward option for live music gigs

AN option to ‘Pay it forward’ (PIF) for live music events has been introduced by community-focused music promoter, Archive, based in Toormina.

If you feel like paying forward some kindness in the way of music to a stranger, you can donate a ticket through a link to Archive.

If you would like to come to one of Archive’s gigs but it doesn’t quite fit in your budget, or if you have a friend you think would benefit from a music experience but is too shy to reach out, you can get in touch with Sara-Jayne Prince, the founder of Archive, via email or social media to request a PIF ticket.

“We currently have a handful of tickets that have been donated and can be claimed for upcoming shows in June,” Sara told News Of The Area.

“This is a judgement free zone, so don’t feel ashamed to reach out and ask for a ticket,” she urged.

“Everyone deserves to see live music and we don’t want money to get in the way of that.

“The Pay it Forward initiative is intended for us to be able to make shows more accessible to the community and pay musicians properly what they deserve.

“This is a movement to keep these intimate gigs and small but unique venues alive.

“I hope more venues will take on this wonderful idea,” she said.

Sara started Archive with the intention of boosting the live music and art scene around Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Valley, by providing community-focused events.

Archive music gigs allow musicians a chance to perform in a unique space to small audiences where their original music is the focus.

This allows audiences to have a more interactive and immersive experience compared to seeing music at somewhere like a pub or a bar.

“Recently, venues and musicians across the country have noticed a significant drop in audience sizes and ticket sales, we can only attribute this to the rising cost of living.”

This means that touring musicians are often having to cancel their shows due to lack of presales and are barely covering the costs of their tours.

“After a history of working in cafes that offered Pay It Forward coffees, I had played with the idea of Pay It Forward tickets.

“Then after seeing Northern Rivers musician Aine Tyrrell offering this for her shows recently, it felt like it was time to implement this idea.

You can donate a ticket via the following link: https://linktr.ee/archivepromotions

These tickets are $25 each, and will sit unclaimed until someone asks for one or is gifted one.

Upcoming gigs

By Andrea FERRARI