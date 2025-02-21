Armidale School students prepped for Coffs Coast Ocean Swims



THE Armidale School (TAS) will soon assess its students on their ability to enter, and complete within the allowed time, the 2000m Coffs Coast Ocean Swims being held on Sunday 6 April.

The event is being organised by Sawtell SLSC.



This swim is part of the school’s threefold challenge, which its students can elect to undertake.

It includes Coffs Coast Ocean Swim, the 260km Tour de Rocks cycle classic from Armidale to the coast, and the 19km, “19 for Nineteen” charity walk that raises funds for the Children’s Cancer Institute.

The school’s involvement in the swim cements a long standing relationship with Sawtell SLSC that commenced in 1997.

“Each year since then, the Club trains roughly 24 students to acquire their Surf Bronze Medallion,” TAS Head of Surf Lifesaving and Challenge Program Coordinator Jim Pennington told News Of The Area.

The Club expects a high level of standard from these students and is never disappointed.

“TAS returns the favour in that many of those who have acquired their Bronze, either assist with water safety during the race, or take part in swimming.”

In the leadup to the event, students interested in taking part will be training at least one day a week and assessed to ensure they can complete the swim.

Last year a record 150 swimmers took to the water for TAS.

Mr Pennington says the event has become so popular with students, TAS now makes up more than a quarter of all entries.

“Swimming in the ocean can be a bit daunting especially as so many of our students are from the country, but it’s such a great event being in the protected harbour and it gives them the opportunity to challenge themselves in a positive way,” he said.

“We really value the strong relationship we have with Sawtell SLSC and are looking forward to not just our students, but staff and many parents taking part in the swims.”

By Andrea FERRARI