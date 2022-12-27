Arriving alive is your responsibility this holiday season

ALL ROAD users are being reminded that everyone’s safety is their responsibility as the NSW Police Force launch this year’s New Year holiday enforcement operation.

Operation Christmas/New Year 2022 commenced at 12.01am on Friday 23 December 2022 and will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday 2 January 2023.

Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers, together with local police across NSW, will be enforcing all road-related legislation, including drink and drug driving, distractions, driving tired, and any dangerous driving behaviours which put the safety of road users at risk.

Acting Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said everyone has a role to play on the roads these holidays.

“Unfortunately, some people still think they’re above the law, whether it’s quickly checking a text, driving too fast because the road is familiar, or getting behind the wheel when tired, but we have road rules for a reason because we want everyone to arrive safely at their destination this holiday period,” Mr Toole said.

“While police will be out in force, please remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“You don’t want to get a fine in the mail or lose your licence, but worse still, you don’t want to be the reason someone can’t celebrate with all their loved ones this Christmas, so I’m calling on drivers to do the right thing every time they get behind the wheel.”

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the holiday period is traditionally the busiest time of year on NSW roads, which can potentially make it the most dangerous.

“Police maintain a highly visible presence on our roads but the key to reducing road trauma lies in taking responsibility – for yourself, your family, your passengers, and every other road user,” Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.

“Whenever a person gets behind the wheel, we need to consider that as entering a social contract with those people: you agree to do right thing and make sure we all reach our destinations safe and sound.

“You don’t want to be the person whose irresponsible behaviour changes a life – or lives – forever.

“The most important gift you can give this festive season is being responsible. Be the motorist who obeys the road rules and drives to the conditions, not the motorist who drives recklessly and kills someone,” Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.

The NSW road toll for 2022 currently stands at 280, which is sixteen more than the same time last year.

Head of Safety at Transport for NSW Peter Dunphy said we want everyone to make it to their destination safely – whether it’s a trip to the local shops or a longer road trip.

“Five people lost their lives during the Christmas and New Year double demerit period last year,” Mr Dunphy said.

“That’s five too many. Three of those people were killed in crashes where alcohol was involved.

“Even a drink or two increases your blood alcohol concentration, and as it rises so does you risk of being involved in a crash.”

Mr Dunphy reminded everyone to remember their common sense this holiday season.

“Always have a Plan B in place before their first drink, and never drink or drug drive.

“If you are getting behind the wheel – even if it’s a short trip, never drive if you’re tired, buckle up, stay under the speed limit, and put the phone away.

To help plan your trip anywhere in NSW, up-to-the minute traffic conditions can be found at https://www.livetraffic.com.