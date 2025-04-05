Art By The Sea at Woolgoolga’s winning beach



WHEN Woolgoolga Main Beach was recently named the top beach on the Australian mainland in Tourism Australia’s official 2025 Best Australian Beaches list, artists at Woolgoolga Art Gallery (WAG) saw it as an opportunity to celebrate at their annual beach-side art show on Easter Saturday 19 April, 9am-2pm.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our local beach being officially declared the best beach in Australia than by spending the day at Art By The Sea,” artist Karen Thio told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Now in its seventh year, this much-loved free event, hosted by WAG, brings together a diverse showcase of handcrafts and products from talented local artists.

“It’s the perfect place to find unique treasures, watch live art in action, and soak up the coastal atmosphere.”

Many artists will be in attendance, painting and talking with visitors.

Throughout the day there are free demonstrations by artists.

Colin South will present water colour painting, Margaret Drever will demonstrate acrylic painting, Harriet Bystrom’s speciality is gel printing botanicals, Donna Ellwood will show water colour painting and Karen Thio will demonstrate etching and printing.

“Little artists will love the card making and rock painting activities and there’s even a face painting station to add a splash of colour to their day.”

There is also the chance to win a gourmet picnic hamper, or a craft-filled prize.

Art By The Beach takes place at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, “overlooking Australia’s Number One beach”.

By Andrea FERRARI