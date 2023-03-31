Artist alert: Call for entries to the E J Mantova Memorial Art Prize

ARTISTS, local or from further afield, are being invited to submit their works in the E J Mantova Memorial Art Prize.

“It’s time to get started on your entries,” said artist Polly Wells, the new coordinator of the Mantova Prize.



“Closing date for submissions is April 22, which seems a way off but as all artists know, it takes time to create, so now is the time to get going.

“Some people will already have works completed, and Camp Creative participants are particularly encouraged to enter the work they have made.

“We have four categories in the Mantova, each attracting a first prize of $500 and a second prize of $200,” said Polly.

There is the Open prize for any subject on any medium, a Landscape prize, the Marie Warwick Memorial Works on Paper prize and the Sculpture/3D prize.

Polly, a highly esteemed artist in her own right, who last year took out first prize in the Mantova, has turned her hand to coordinating the event.

She’s brought on board Bellingen artist Cath Fogarty, a former Senior Curator of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, to judge the art prize, with winners announced at the Official Exhibition Opening on Saturday 6 May at the Bellingen Show Pavillion.

The exhibition will continue until Sunday 14 May.

The Bellingen Show will take place at the showgrounds on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, 2023.

A long-treasured art event in Bellingen and affectionately known as ‘The Mantova’, the E J Mantova Memorial Art Prize has taken place annually in conjunction with the Bellingen Show since the 1970s.

“Shows are changing these days, highlighting not only the agricultural activities in a region but also the richness of cultural pursuits, and Bellingen is renowned for its strong performance across all the arts – it’s one of the things that makes Bellingen so special,” said show president Dr Susan Lumsdaine.

The Mantova Art Prize entry forms are available at the Bellingen Gallery and Framing Studio, Nexus Gallery and Urunga ArtSpace and on the Bellingen Show website, where you will also find guidelines and conditions of entry.

Bellingen Show program, schedules and entry forms will be available soon on the Bellingen Show website.

Enquiries can be made to Mantova coordinator Polly Wells at polly.wells3@gmail.com or 0402 555 377.

By Andrea FERRARI