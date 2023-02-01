Artists in the Garden returns with eclectic Botanic Gardens performance

THE artist-led Artists in the Garden movement is kickstarting its series of events for 2023 on Sunday February 5 from midday until 3pm at its home in the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour.

With a philosophy of “anything is possible”, this monthly art experience was formed from the simple idea of bringing art to people and people to art.

“It’s free for artists to showcase their work, from painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, spoken word, writers, poets, singers, musicians, photographers, actors, performing and installation art,” event director James P Gilmour told News Of The Area.

“We have so enjoyed meeting a diversity of artists and enjoying their art,” he said.

This Sunday’s line-up of performing artists includes singer/songwriter Sue Cordell at 12-noon, guitarist Taerik Hart at 1pm and the duo Wandering Annie and The Drifter at 1.45pm.

Spoken word, poets and Speakers Corner is scheduled between 12.30 and 1pm, with regular dynamic contributors Amy Robinson and Jaiden Whitten.

“With free activities including a workshop by Bay Arts, an open artwork, embellishment of 3D mannequins Eve and Greg and a fun interactive art experience using QR codes, there is something for everyone, even a coffee van.

“You can bring a picnic and enjoy the gifts of art in the garden,” event director Tammy Mills-Thom told NOTA.

The Artists in the Garden Photo Festival banners will also be on display until the end of February.

Visitors are able to negotiate directly with the artist for purchases, bookings or commissions.

“At Artists in the Garden we have big plans for a mini festival of three dimensional work in July 2023,” said the event directors.

“Details will be released within the next month – so artists of 3D works, sculpture, ceramics, assemblage or installation using any medium or technique start planning.

“We are really excited to be able to provide a platform for your work.”

Artists who would like to showcase their work simply register at www.artistsinthegarden.au or use the jotform attached to posts on the public Facebook group ‘Artists in the Garden’.

By Andrea FERRARI