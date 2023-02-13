Artists inspired in Lemon Tree Passage

INSPIRED!

This is how a group of seniors reacted to a free art workshop on the Lemon Tree Passage foreshore on Friday 3 February.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The waterfront workshop was organised by Chantelle, a Council project officer with well known Medowie artist Kelly Pegg offering advice to those who attended.

It was just one of many such activities for seniors run under the umbrella of Port Stephens Council.

For retired residents, these workshops are a great way to gain social interaction which is important for health and wellbeing.

Self help art groups have been very active on the Tilligerry Peninsula for many years and currently one operates out of the old school site in Lemon Tree Passage.

A great boost for local creative artists came when the old fire station became vacant after the RFS moved to Tanilba.

The site is now an art gallery featuring creative paintings, sculptures, ceramics, woodwork and jewellery.

It is run by the artists themselves.

Both groups have regular workshops with invited artists demonstrating their different styles and techniques.

One renowned resident artist, Jenny Crozier, has been very generous with her time in giving the aspirational artists some lessons in the finer points of painting over such a long time.

Jenny herself has won prizes for her art, has entered the Archibald Prize and has been invited to judge regional competitions.

By Geoff WALKER