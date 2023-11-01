Association Croquet Carnival played in difficult conditions

SIXTEEN players representing clubs from Bathurst, Urunga, Forster, Coutts Crossing, Sawtell, Port Macquarie, Tweed Heads and Taree battled it out recently in what competitors described as “a thrilling showcase of skill and determination” at the Sawtell Croquet Club.

Players coped with a variety of weather conditions during the ‘Four Days of Association Croquet Carnival’.

In Association Croquet, players manoeuvre their balls through a series of hoops and the aim is to get both balls through 12 hoops and then “peg out”.

Sawtell Croquet Club member Michael Hastings said, “Association Croquet is a game that requires a high level skill, strategy and endurance.

“It is the test match version of croquet mixed with the skill of snooker, played on a court the size of a bowling green.”

Mr Hastings said some players played three, two-hour games in a day, because a day was lost to rain.

John Piggott, from Urunga, won Block A on a countback with Peter Deeth, of Coutts Crossing, a close second.

Kay Munro, from Sawtell, won Block B, also on a countback, with her club mate, Rod Munro, putting up a strong fight to finish as the runner-up.

In Block C, Tony Kaucic, of Tweed Heads, secured an impressive five victories out of six games, closely followed by Bruce Byatt from Forster.

Gary Urquhart of Sawtell won Block D with an impressive performance, while Peter Long from Forster was the runner-up.

By Andrew VIVIAN