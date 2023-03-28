Astrologer and author Chrissy Hampton on her journey from the tax office to writing children’s books

CHRISSY Hampton didn’t set out to be a children’s author.

In fact, she didn’t set out to be a writer at all.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I’m someone who’s lived a varied life,” Chrissy said.

Spending just over 20 years working for the ATO and starting a massage business, an injury led Chrissy to set out to find a more fulfilling path in her life and work.

She cared for vulnerable people and constructed solar farms in South Australia.

Injury changed those paths as well.

During this time, Chrissy had been writing poetry, and coincidentally met a publisher who was willing to put out a book of her work.

In 2013, Inner Reflections was published.

If you ask Chrissy, though, she would likely suggest it was in the stars such a meeting would happen.

“Spirituality is the most important thing to me.

“I would say that I’m an astrologer first, and then an author.

“Back then, though, I really didn’t know how to promote myself, so nothing happened with the poetry book.”

She was, however, inspired by the idea for a children’s book – something she wanted to share with her grandchildren.

It wasn’t until 2020 that she made that concept a reality, and published Lyla and the Mermaid’s Message in February 2022.

Chrissy’s work draws upon her own experiences, her deep sense of spirituality and insights gained from her studies in astrology.

“It’s a story about helping children to see that it’s ok for us to be ourselves, to be different and unique, but to accept and respect this in others as well.”

This time, Chrissy decided to self-publish, finding great support in the Hunter Writers Centre, particularly from fellow author Kim Rigby and author/illustrator Graham Davidson.

Working with illustrators Milena and Jelena Vitorovic, Chrissy is about to release her second book, Lyla and the Invisible Raincoat.

“What I want is to be able to help children understand it’s okay to be themselves.

“I’ve heard that it is also reminding parents of this as well.”

By Lindsay HALL