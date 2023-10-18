ATOMIC: The New Rock Musical at the Jetty Memorial Theatre

NOVEMBER 3 to 26 sees the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) present ATOMIC: The New Rock Musical in a NSW premiere at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The show, which tells the story of physicist Leo Szilard, is directed by Coffs Harbour local Rebecca Riches and assistant director Tahlia Stagg.

The show focuses on Szilard’s work on the Manhattan Project and his attempt to stop the atomic bomb from being used on a city full of people.

Atomic features a brilliant ensemble cast depicting real physicists, military personnel, doctors and civilians working together in secret to create the world’s most dangerous weapon, the atomic bomb.

Ethics, loyalty and love are tested as arguably the world’s greatest scientists struggle to find a way to end the war while maintaining their own humanity.

The show promises to be a spectacular feat of lighting, projections, music and movement not to be forgotten, that will leave audiences moved and challenged.

CHMCC is proud to promote inclusivity in theatrical performances.

As such there will be an Auslan interpreted performance on Saturday 11 November at 2pm.

To purchase a seat where you can view the interpreters, please use the code ‘auslan’.

Additionally, proceeds of the ticket sales from Thursday 16 of November will be donated to Veterans as Mentors, a program designed to assist children aged 12 – 17 years to take responsibility for their behaviour and decisions.

The writers of the production, Danny Ginges and Philip Foxman, will be hosting a Q and A together with Director Rebecca Riches after the performance on Sunday 5 November.

Book your tickets now.