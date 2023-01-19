Australia Day celebrations return to Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads

THIS year the Nambucca Valley’s Australia Day celebrations will return to Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads after a several year break due to the global pandemic.

Thanks to the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads, Gordon Park will be the venue for a massive Family Fun Day commencing from 9.00 am running through until 1.30 pm.



Bill Shepherd from the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads told News Of The Area, “There will be lots of fun to be had for people of all ages with events including family activities and traditional games, food vans, a citizenship ceremony, and much more.”

Nambucca Valley Radio 2NVR 105.9 FM will be conducting a live broadcast from the event and playing some great classics of Australian rock, pop and country music.

“There has been support from many great local businesses to get Australia Day at Gordon Park bigger and better than ever and those businesses have donated a stack of prizes for our Chocolate Wheel,” said Bill.

Gordon Park in Nambucca Heads will be closed to traffic and set up to be the perfect place to celebrate Australia Day by the beautiful Nambucca River.

The Lions Club of Nambucca Heads is confident that locals and visitors will turn out in big numbers to celebrate Australia Day Nambucca Valley style.

By Mick BIRTLES