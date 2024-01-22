Australia’s best bodyboarders to compete at annual Port Stephens Box Fest event at Box Beach



AUSTRALIA’s best bodyboarders are preparing to test their skills in the surf at the upcoming prestigious Box Fest carnival in Port Stephens.

The cream of the nation’s bodyboarding talent will gather at the secluded Box Beach – located within Tomaree National Park – from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24 in what shapes as a fascinating tournament.

Box Fest is touted as the country’s biggest bodyboarding event for prize money and participation, with $3000 prize pools for both the Elite and Elite Drop Knee divisions plus various prizes in other categories.

Port Stephens District Bodyboarders (PSBC) will again organise this year’s event with major sponsors Port Stephens Toyota and District Five Bodyboard Shop.

Champion Shoal Bay bodyboarders Kane Brewer and Dallas Singer are former winners of the Open Elite division.

Categories for the 2024 Box Fest include Elite, Elite Drop Knee, Open, Women, Groms, Cadets, Juniors, Masters (over 35) and Grand Masters (over 45).

PSBC president Chad Pisani told News Of The Area that Box Fest is always a keenly-anticipated event that “brings together a diverse range of riders from all walks of life”.

“Entries are filling fast for all categories with Box Beach the perfect location for bodyboarding waves,” said Pisani, who was crowned PSBC’s Masters Over 35s champion in 2023.

“We still have spots available in the Elite, Elite Drop Knee, Womens and Groms divisions and expect to have 152 competitors participating at this year’s Festival,” quipped Chad.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a beginner just starting out, the club welcomes all enthusiasts who share a passion for bodyboarding,” he added.

PSBC is a thriving sports club that attracts both experienced riders and newcomers looking to improve their skills and connect with the local bodyboarding community.

The club prides itself on fostering a sense of camaraderie among members and providing an encouraging environment for all skill levels and offers members an off-the-beaten track vibe,

PSBC’s dedication to promoting and advancing the sport has earned it a reputation as one of the best bodyboarding clubs in the nation.

For further details check the Port Stephens District Bodyboarders Facebook page.

By Chris KARAS