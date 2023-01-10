Australia’s oldest demographic set to celebrate NSW Seniors Week on 11 February 2023

AUSTRALIA’S oldest demographic, the residents of the coastal villages of Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, are preparing to celebrate NSW Seniors Week on Saturday 11 February with a free fun festival of community, music and activities.

Hosted by the local Progress Association and proudly funded by the NSW Government, this year’s Expo will feature over 35 stalls showcasing community groups, local arts and crafts, sports, as well as a free Lions BBQ, live music, and an old-fashioned side show alley (bring those gold coins!).



This year’s ‘Let’s Celebrate’ Festival will be held at the Hawks Nest Scout Hall, Yamba Street, adjacent to the Tennis and Croquet Clubs, and both will be open to the public on the day with fun demonstrations of the sports and benefits of membership.

Scouts Australia will kindly open the local Hall and bushland grounds for the day, close to Hawks Nest’s Bennett’s Beach, and the internationally recognised wetlands of Myall Lakes National Park, all on Worimi Country.

The Scout Hall is also the current home of the local Boxing Club which the Progress Association is keen to support now and into the future.

Event organiser Sandra Bourke shared, “This is our second free NSW Seniors festival providing locals and visitors with the opportunity to connect with services and community while enjoying music, exhibitions, fun activities, and lots more.

“This year we will celebrate how important seniors are to our community and to all the local service and sporting groups they support.

“We are very committed to improving community infrastructure such as halls, sporting facilities, and parks.

“Great facilities are important for good health and wellbeing at any age.

“Please look out for your free Lucky Door Entry ticket in the mail this week and bring along to the festival for a chance to win great prizes.”

To date the following organisations will be represented: Boomerang Bags, Care ‘N’ Go Community Transport, CFM Creations Arts & Ceramic, Croquet Club, CrossFit Tea Gardens, Free Clinic Bus, Harbourside Haven, Hawks Nest Bridge Club, Karryn Bartlett: Your Personal Travel Manager, Meals on Wheels, the Men’s Shed, MidCoast Assist, MidCoast Library, Myall Art & Craft Centre, Myall Coast Radio, Myall Koala & Environment Group, Myall Street Studio, Newcastle Mobility, Nikki’s Personalised Cards & Gifts, PROBUS, Red Cross, Rosco’s Ice Cream Van, Seniors Right Services, Tea Gardens Lions Club, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Family Research Group, Tea Gardens RSL Sub Branch and Women’s Auxiliary, Tennis Club, Tunza Coffee, Tupperware, University of the Third Age (U3A), View Club, Vitamin Bead – Bohemian Spirit, Woody’s Building & Garden Centre, Your Massage Therapist and local Sci-Fi author Greg Mutton; with more to confirm.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington will open the EXPO at 10am on Saturday 11 February 2023 at the stage in front of the Scout Hall, Yamba Street, Hawks Nest.

Free music will feature all day with stage performances by popular local band, SAGE, the Tea Gardens Choir, and local musicians.

The event is family and pet friendly with all safe clean all-access facilities; please come along, support local, and enjoy the day.

For further information or to be a stall holder please email the HNTG Progress Association at HNTGProgress@gmail.com.