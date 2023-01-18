Ava Newberry and Grace Sheekey successfully defend state physie titles

AVA Newberry and Grace Sheekey, both members of the Nambucca Valley Physie Club, have successfully defended their ‘State Champion’ titles.

Both girls, along with thirteen other members of the Club, competed in the Edith Parsons Physie Grand Finals held on stage at the Sydney Town Hall.

Ava and Grace were both previously crowned State Champions in 2020, but unfortunately, due to Covid, competitions were cancelled in 2021.

“Nambucca Valley Physie were ecstatic with their competition results,” said Joanne Logan, Nambucca Valley Physie Club.

“26 local girls were chosen to compete in the State Finals with fifteen being chosen to contest the Grand Finals.

“The club also had three members awarded ‘runner up’ in their age divisions,” Joanne said.

Grand Final results were:

6 Year – Lylah Hennessey 2nd

7 Year – Willow Welsh SGF

8 Year – Grace Sheekey 1st, Charlotte Mobbs 2nd

10 Year – Hannah Newberry 6th

11 Year – Tayja Steele 3rd

12 Year Cailtlyn Mackaway SGF

13 Year – Ava Newberry 1st, Annaliese Holladay 6th

14 Year – Halle Collett SGF

15 Year Lily Kelsey SGF,

16 Year – Briana Winchester 4th, Aleisya McLeod 5th

Intermediate Seniors – Zali Kelly 2nd, Mackenzie Carr 6th.

The club also achieved amazing results in the team competitions at the North Coast Championships.

Nambucca entered seven teams in total, with five of the teams being awarded first place and the other two awarded second.

“The highlight for the club was to win the hotly contested Advanced Ladies Section,” Joanne said.

“We also entered a team into the Intermediate Senior Girl team competition held in Sydney and proudly, they gained fourth place.

“Overall, Nambucca Valley Physie has achieved amazing results in all their competitions during 2022, and we are eagerly looking forward to classes resuming for 2023.”

An information/registration afternoon will be held at Headland Hall, Nambucca Heads, on Wednesday 8 February from 4-6pm, and the Club welcomes new members.

For further information please contact Joanne on 0422647214.