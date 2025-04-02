Award-winning saxophonist wows Gloucester audience as part of national tour



AWARD winning saxophonist Nick Russoniello’s virtuosity and originality wowed the audience, which ranged from pre-schoolers to the retired, when they gathered for his one and only Gloucester concert in the high school assembly hall on Sunday 30 March.

Nick Russoniello is a highly accomplished and dynamic saxophonist, composer, ensemble leader and educator.



He has been the recipient of major awards including the ABC Symphony Australian Young Performer of the Year Award, Fine Music Kruger Scholarship and a finalist for the Australian Freedman Fellowship.

The Gloucester concert, sponsored by Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council (GACCI), was part of the performer’s Air Mass Australian tour.

“I thought it was a stunning and amazing performance,” said GACCI’s Jenny Lindsay.

“If we can offer this level of creativity in Gloucester it’s brilliant. It was also great to see so many kids here.”

Touring nationally in 2025, the show combines extreme saxophone playing, audience generated sounds, live looping, body percussion and more.

At the Gloucester concert, where Russoniello played in turn his soprano, alto and bass saxophones, he cleverly blended audience-generated soundscapes, live-looping, sampling, multitrack recording and body percussion.

Every piece played, ranging from the classical by Debussy and Telemann, to a Daft Punk composition, to several of Russoniello’s own works, was given the performer’s own special imaginative treatment – aided by technology.

At the end of the advertised program the enthusiastic audience called for more, which Russoniello was happy to provide.

“I was awe struck – it was incredible,” said Kate Campbell. who had travelled with her husband from Maitland for the concert.

By John WATTS

