Award-winning students to the fore

THE Positive Behaviour and Learning awards are back in full swing.

Craig Partridge, Principal Seaham Public School told News Of The Area, “Seaham Public School continues to use Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) as an essential process in reinforcing and guiding students to be respectful, responsible learners.



“Students are explicitly taught positive behaviours across all settings,” he said.

“Community PBL is a wonderful opportunity to reinforce these behaviours outside of school and we are proud to continue our involvement in community PBL across this wonderful Worimi land,” he said.

The week-two, term-three award nominees are all well deserving, they were:

Zahli Barker of Irrawang Public School, who was nominated for showing care, kindness and compassion for her peers and school staff.

She can be relied on to support others when they are hurt or sad and always finds an adult to help when necessary.

Zahli is a safe, responsible learner who shows respect to everyone, everywhere, every time.

Raymond Terrace Public School student Ryker Purden was nominated for becoming a leader in the ‘Book Buddies’ program, where he shares his reading time with pre-school students.

He is kind and supportive of others who are less confident and is growing in confidence himself.

Ava Huxtable, of Grahamstown Public School, was nominated for her resilience, taking part in the school spelling bee with short notice.

Ava was confident demonstrating the school PBL value of personal best and showed great sportsmanship supporting her fellow contestants.

Zoe Astin, of Irrawang High School, was nominated for her valuable assistance to the Chef at Cafe Irrawang on a regular basis during her own breaks.

Hunter River High’s Bella James was nominated for her fantastic sportsmanship at a recent futsal competition.

While Zoey Catford-Jones of Salt Ash Public School was nominated for being a positive and respectful student while representing her school at Star Struck.

She was supportive of her peers and was always polite when interacting with members of the community.

Medowie Public School’s Ryan Poole was nominated for displaying all of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL expectations when working with peers and the Up & Up team.

Seaham Public School nominated Lexi Benson for a PBL award this week because Lexi is a wonderful citizen who is often observed supporting other students in her classroom.

Jarrah Crotty of Karuah Public School was nominated for displaying outstanding sportsmanship, determination, dedication and team spirit during weekend soccer.

The team at the NOTA congratulate all the PBL award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON