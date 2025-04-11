Backhous announced as Labor candidate for Page



LABOR has announced Emerald Beach local Wendy Backhous as its candidate for Page in the Federal Election.

Ms Backhouse is a registered nurse, a former Commonwealth public servant, and served on the board of the Central West Women’s Health Centre in Bathurst for nearly a decade.



In a statement to NOTA, Ms Backhous expressed a strong commitment to the environment and a sustainable future for the region.

“I’m a committed environmentalist and I have been working with the people who are making a positive difference on the Mid North Coast to continue Labor’s strong history of environmental protection,” she said.

“I understand education and secure well-paid jobs are essential for kids in our regional communities.”

A State Emergency Service volunteer, Ms Backhous said the electorate of Page needs a “fresh approach” to politics, noting the cost-of-living pressures currently facing constituents.

“Our businesses cannot thrive if their customers have no money left after they pay for essentials such as housing, bills and food,” she said.

“It is deeply distressing how hard it is for so many people in Page to just live, work and care for their families.”

Ms Backhous is also advocating for the improvement of all-round community safety, rather than a simple “tough on crime” approach.

“That just makes people feel afraid and mistrustful of each other,” she said.

“Real safety is about young people feeling comfortable at school and online.

“It’s about women and children being safe in their homes and when they are not it’s about them being able to leave and find refuge.

“It’s about older people being protected from incessant scammers and being able to keep cool in a heatwave.”

The Labor candidate is also passionate about progress for women, Indigenous Australians and people with disabilities.

“Labor has always driven gender equality and safety by improving the gender pay gap, increasing the funding for domestic violence programs and economic reforms to name a few.

“Only Labor recognises the demands on carers through improved access to quality early education, aged care and NDIS services.

“Only Labor will support the self-determination of our First Nations people.

“They have looked after this country for over 60,000 years and will be critical to meeting the challenges we face.”