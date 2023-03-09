BananaFest music lineup announced

THE Big Banana Fun Park and Another Tasty Event are going bananas with the announcement of the confirmed music lineup and kids’ entertainment for BananaFest, due to be held at The Big Banana Fun Park on 6 and 7 May 2023.

Ticket holders to BananaFest will enjoy a family friendly festival, featuring great local food with a “banana” twist, various local breweries, plus an exciting line-up of amazing artists including Alex Lloyd, Avalanche City, Josh Pyke, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, Skunkhour, The Beautiful Girls, The Soul Movers, Tim Freedman and many more.



Young ticket holders and the young at heart have also not been forgotten, with a special live interactive experience by your favourite ABC Kids shows, Bluey, Kangaroo Beach plus a Wiggles Friends Dance Party, roving street performers, Old MacDonalds Farm petting zoo, face painting and much more.

To top it off, every ticket holder will receive unlimited access to The Big Banana Fun Park’s Water Park, 4D Ride Simulator, Indoor Giant Slides, Toboggan, Mini Golf, Laser Tag, Demolition Derby and the World of Banana’s Theatre and Tour.

For tickets, food stall vendor applications or general information about BananaFest head to www.bananafest.com.au.