Bardwell and McMillan win veterans golf



THE Gloucester Veteran Golfers outing on Tuesday 18 March was the first for a fortnight after a weather affected course meant play was cancelled the previous week.

Derek Bardwell and Leigh McMillan were the best in a low scoring field on the day.

The event was a Four Ball Better Ball Aggregate Stableford sponsored by Karen Howarth.

The winners were Derek Bardwell and Leigh McMillan whose 65 points reflected individual scores well under their respective handicaps; they needed a count back to separate them from the leading ball winners Derek Wand and Chris Clarke 65, followed by Gai Falla and Max Shepherd 63, and Paul Griffiths and Bill Murray 62.

The top Individual score was turned in by Gai Falla whose 36 points represented the only player in a good-sized field to play to their handicap.

Nearest-to-the-Pin trophies at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Anne Wand and Chris Clarke.

At the 6th and 15th holes Karen Howarth and Trevor Sharp were closest to the flagstick off the teeing area.

By Peter WILDBLOOD