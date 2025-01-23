Barney Miller Surf Classic set to celebrate its 25th year



THE BARNEY Miller Surf Classic is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in March.

Since its inception, the annual event has raised over half a million dollars towards providing vital support and resources for individuals and families navigating the challenges of spinal cord injuries.

This year’s surfing competition is being held on 21-23 March at Sawtell Beach.

This year’s beneficiary is Mike Thorncroft.

After a motocross accident in January 2024 left him with a spinal cord injury and paraplegia, he has shown incredible courage and determination in his recovery journey.

Founded to honour Sawtell local and adaptive surfing champion Barney Miller, the Surf Classic has grown into a premier event on the Australian surfing calendar.

Miller said the event named in his honour was much more than a surfing competition.

“It’s a celebration of resilience, community, and the power of coming together to make a difference,” he said.

“I’m beyond grateful for the support we’ve received over the years, and I’m so proud of how this event continues to grow.

“Mike’s story is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when you have hope, grit, and a supportive community.

“Through this year’s event, we’re honoured to help Mike access the resources he needs to keep pushing boundaries.”

Mike Thorncroft felt grateful for the support of the local community in his recovery journey.

“I’m so grateful for the Barney Miller Surf Classic and everyone who’s part of it.

“This support is helping me regain my strength and independence, and it’s amazing to know the Coffs community is behind me.”

By Aiden BURGESS