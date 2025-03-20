Barney Miller Surf Classic to celebrate its 25th year this weekend



THE BARNEY Miller Surf Classic is set for another big weekend on the waves, as it celebrates its 25th year.

This year’s surfing competition gets underway on Friday, 21 March at Sawtell Beach, with the three-day event concluding on Sunday, 23 March.

Since its inception in 1999, the annual event has raised over half a million dollars towards providing vital support and resources for individuals and families navigating the challenges of spinal cord injuries.

This year’s beneficiary is Mike Thorncroft, who after a motocross accident in January 2024 left him with a spinal cord injury and paraplegia, has shown incredible courage and determination in his recovery journey.

This year’s event is aiming to raise $50,000 to support Mike.

Now celebrating its 25th year, the Barney Miller Surf Classic was established in 1999 as a fundraising event by Joel ‘Tubby’ Bath.

The event was initially conceived to raise money to support Sawtell local and adaptive surfing champion Barney Miller, after he developed a debilitating spinal cord injury, restricting him to a wheelchair.

What began as a tribute to Barney’s resilience and love for surfing has grown into a cornerstone event for the Coffs Harbour community and the broader Australian surfing scene.

Miller said the event named in his honour was much more than a surfing competition.

“It’s a celebration of resilience, community, and the power of coming together to make a difference,” he said.

“I’m beyond grateful for the support we’ve received over the years, and I’m so proud of how this event continues to grow.

“Mike’s story is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when you have hope, grit, and a supportive community.

“Through this year’s event, we’re honoured to help Mike access the resources he needs to keep pushing boundaries.”

By Aiden BURGESS