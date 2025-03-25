Batsman Jeff Goninan retires from rep cricket after nine NSW Country Championship titles



LEGENDARY Port Stephens cricketer Jeffrey Goninan has rung down the curtain on an illustrious representative career.

The former Nelson Bay junior and Stockton and Northern Districts Club stalwart announced his retirement from representative cricket earlier this month after helping Newcastle clinch yet another NSW Country Championship title.

A stylish batsman and prolific run scorer, Goninan was one of six Seagulls players who featured in Newcastle’s championship-winning 2024-25 squad – bowing out an incredible nine-time winner.

He was joined by skipper Nick Foster, opening batsman Logan Weston and pace bowling trumps Josh Mctaggart and Ed Williams and leg spinner Aaron Bills.

Newcastle’s victory over Western Zone in the re-scheduled NSW Country Championship final held recently at Sydney’s Pratten Park was the region’s sixth successive trophy success.

Goninan, a favourite son of the Nelson Bay Junior Cricket Club, chalked up 40 appearances for Newcastle since making his representative debut during the 2013-14 season, which is the fifth highest by a Novocastrian.

He also finishes as the fourth-highest run scorer of all time with 1138 runs.

Goninan became a key figure in Newcastle’s sustained success – averaging 35.56 with the bat and making valuable contributions during his nine championship-winning campaigns.

He also represented NSW Country at five Australian Country Cricket Championships, further solidifying his reputation as one of the region’s most consistent and accomplished cricketers.

The decorated batsman played a key role in helping Stockton and Northern Districts claim minor premiership honours in this year’s Newcastle District Rippit first grade competition.

He capped another fruitful season posting 687 runs in all formats, with bringing home a ninth NSW Country Championship title the obvious highlight.

Club and representative team mate Weston proved a factor in the championship final – combining with Newcastle City run machine and century maker Dylan Hunter to set up the victory.

Hunter received the Mark Curry Medal for Player of the Final after clobbering a whirlwind 147 off only 103 balls in a magnificent knock that featured six sixes and 12 boundaries.

The pair produced a second wicket partnership of 171 with Weston compiling a gritty 39 to help Newcastle amass 9-249 off their 50 overs.

Charlestown all-rounder Daniel Chillingworth proved the chief destroyer with the ball – bagging 5-11 off 22 deliveries to skittle Western Zone for 178 and retain the trophy.

