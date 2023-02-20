BCS students make a splash at primary swimming carnival

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Melba House.

KEEN to show off their skills in the pool, Bulahdelah Central students made a splash recently at the school’s primary swimming carnival.

The day was a great success, with the sun shining and sportsmanship at an all-time high!

The house spirit was contagious, with parents and carers able to join back in on the fun this year.

Melba House came out on top as the winning house on the day.

Best of luck to the super swimmers who progressed through to the Zone Swimming Carnival to be held on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at Tomaree Aquatic Centre. Congratulations were also offered to the school’s newly inducted Sporting House Captains and Vice-Captains who led their teams to swimming success.

Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Girls Age Champions
9 Years: Harlow Johnston
10 Years: Stella Nelson-Marshall
11 Years: Abbigail Ray
12 Years: Addison Hopkin

Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Boys Age Champions
8 Years: Wayde Morgan
9 Years: Riley Dixon
10 Years: Jaxon Styles
11 Years: Cody Loveday
12 Years: Cruz Wicks-Hope

House Places
1st Melba
2nd Wentworth
3rd Bradman
4th Kenny

BCS Sporting House Leaders

Bradman
Captains: Addison Hopkin and Cody Loveday
Vice Captains: Ariel Case and Andrew Kent

Kenny
Captains: Laura Whitby and Ajay Tufrey
Vice Captains: Ahli Harland and Indy Watling

Melba
Captains: Levi Cassar and Danielle Hall
Vice Captains: Cruz Wicks-Hope and Banjo Edwards

Wentworth
Captains: Ryder Wheaton and Xavier Wheaton
Vice Captains: Joshua Gordon and Ruby Dibley

Leave a Reply

Top