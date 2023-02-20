BCS students make a splash at primary swimming carnival Myall Coast Sport Photo Gallery Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 20, 2023 Melba House. KEEN to show off their skills in the pool, Bulahdelah Central students made a splash recently at the school’s primary swimming carnival. The day was a great success, with the sun shining and sportsmanship at an all-time high! The house spirit was contagious, with parents and carers able to join back in on the fun this year. Melba House came out on top as the winning house on the day. Best of luck to the super swimmers who progressed through to the Zone Swimming Carnival to be held on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at Tomaree Aquatic Centre. Congratulations were also offered to the school’s newly inducted Sporting House Captains and Vice-Captains who led their teams to swimming success. Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Girls Age Champions 9 Years: Harlow Johnston 10 Years: Stella Nelson-Marshall 11 Years: Abbigail Ray 12 Years: Addison Hopkin Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Boys Age Champions 8 Years: Wayde Morgan 9 Years: Riley Dixon 10 Years: Jaxon Styles 11 Years: Cody Loveday 12 Years: Cruz Wicks-Hope House Places 1st Melba 2nd Wentworth 3rd Bradman 4th Kenny BCS Sporting House Leaders Bradman Captains: Addison Hopkin and Cody Loveday Vice Captains: Ariel Case and Andrew Kent Kenny Captains: Laura Whitby and Ajay Tufrey Vice Captains: Ahli Harland and Indy Watling Melba Captains: Levi Cassar and Danielle Hall Vice Captains: Cruz Wicks-Hope and Banjo Edwards Wentworth Captains: Ryder Wheaton and Xavier Wheaton Vice Captains: Joshua Gordon and Ruby Dibley Wentworth House. Bradman House. Kenny House. Gemma Lucas, Ava Walkinshaw, Jasmin Carter. Jordana Gordon, Nelly Raines. Wade Morgan, 8 Years Champion. Tanner Myers, Bruno Nelson-Marshall and Jaxon Styles, 10 Years Champion. Ryder Wheaton, Cruz Wicks-Hope, 12 Years Champion and Levi Cassar. Jett Wheaton, Bruno-Nelson Marshall, Charlie Hopper. Samuel Raines.