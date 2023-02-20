BCS students make a splash at primary swimming carnival

KEEN to show off their skills in the pool, Bulahdelah Central students made a splash recently at the school’s primary swimming carnival.

The day was a great success, with the sun shining and sportsmanship at an all-time high!

The house spirit was contagious, with parents and carers able to join back in on the fun this year.

Melba House came out on top as the winning house on the day.

Best of luck to the super swimmers who progressed through to the Zone Swimming Carnival to be held on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at Tomaree Aquatic Centre. Congratulations were also offered to the school’s newly inducted Sporting House Captains and Vice-Captains who led their teams to swimming success.

Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Girls Age Champions

9 Years: Harlow Johnston

10 Years: Stella Nelson-Marshall

11 Years: Abbigail Ray

12 Years: Addison Hopkin

Primary Swimming Carnival 2023 Boys Age Champions

8 Years: Wayde Morgan

9 Years: Riley Dixon

10 Years: Jaxon Styles

11 Years: Cody Loveday

12 Years: Cruz Wicks-Hope

House Places

1st Melba

2nd Wentworth

3rd Bradman

4th Kenny

BCS Sporting House Leaders

Bradman

Captains: Addison Hopkin and Cody Loveday

Vice Captains: Ariel Case and Andrew Kent

Kenny

Captains: Laura Whitby and Ajay Tufrey

Vice Captains: Ahli Harland and Indy Watling

Melba

Captains: Levi Cassar and Danielle Hall

Vice Captains: Cruz Wicks-Hope and Banjo Edwards

Wentworth

Captains: Ryder Wheaton and Xavier Wheaton

Vice Captains: Joshua Gordon and Ruby Dibley