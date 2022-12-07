BCS students take on Love Bites program

YEAR 10 students from Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) recently had the opportunity once again to participate in the Love Bites program.

The program is delivered across numerous schools each year and addresses the important topics of relationship violence and consent.



This reinforces the teaching and learning in relation to these topics that has already occurred in class through the junior PDHPE (Personal Development, Health and Physical Education) program.

Presenters from community health and NSW Police delivered the program.

Warren Jones, Acting Deputy Principal Wellbeing, BCS, said the participating students were fantastic ambassadors for the school.

“Every year I am told by the presenters that BCS is one of their favourite schools to visit because of the positive way in which the students engage with them,” Mr Jones said.

“In the after-lunch session, students were given some time to compose an original artwork that captured a key message from the day for them.

“I would like to finish by thanking the presenters, Tony and Cheryl, and also the students for their demonstration of PRIDE throughout the day.”