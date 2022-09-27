BCS students take on Regional Finals of Premier’s Spelling Bee

ON Friday, 9 September, two of Bulahdelah Central School’s Primary super spellers participated in the regional round of the Premier’s Spelling Bee.

Jaida Morgan of Year 4 participated in the Stage 2 competition while Jordan Brown of Year 6 represented BCS in the Stage 3 competition.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Although students from other NSW Primary schools took out the win in both sections, Jaida and Jordan

handled the complexity of a ‘Zoom competition’ very well and they spoke with confidence and pride,” said Hayley Nicholson, BCS Assistant Principal.

“Well done to you both!”

This is the first year Bulahdelah Central School students have participated in the Premier’s Spelling Bee.

“This shifts from a school-based format, so our Stage 2 and 3 students can compete and be recognised

beyond our immediate school community.

“It was particularly special for Jaida to progress to the next level after winning the BCS Spelling Bee five years in a row – Kindergarten to Year 4!

“Undoubtedly, an impressive achievement.”