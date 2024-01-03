BCU Bank and Lifeline North Coast join forces for mental health



BCU Bank has announced a new community partnership with Lifeline North Coast, a leading provider of crisis support and suicide prevention services.

BCU Bank will support Lifeline North Coast, one of the 40 Lifeline centres operating across Australia, to deliver their essential services to the communities in the north coast region of New South Wales.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Lifeline North Coast operates a 24/7 telephone crisis line, as well as providing face-to-face counselling, community education, and suicide bereavement support.

BCU Bank General Manager Mark Smyth said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to social responsibility.

“As a customer-owned bank, we exist to support our members and communities and we’re proud to partner with Lifeline North Coast and contribute to their vital work. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of people who are struggling,” Mark said.

As part of this partnership, BCU will be supporting Lifeline North Coast’s signature community event, the Out of the Shadows walk, a national event that aims to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and remember those who have been lost to suicide.

The BCU Bank team will also get hands on with their support and volunteer with Lifeline North Coast in various ways, such as helping in the warehouse to organise donated goods for local Lifelines stores and participating in community training programs.

Lifeline North Coast General Manager Angela Martin welcomed BCU Bank’s support.

“As an organisation Lifeline is determined to ensure that no person has to face their darkest moments alone.

“Like BCU we have a long history in this region and have been proudly serving our local community for more than 35 years.

“Lifeline’s crisis support line receives a call from someone in need every 30 seconds.

“Without the support of our community partners like BCU Bank, we wouldn’t be able to support people who are experiencing crisis.”