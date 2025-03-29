BCU grant supporting Giingana Gumbaynggirr’s move to high school



GIINGANA Gumbaynggirr Freedom School (GGFS) has received a funding boost to support the construction of new classrooms.

The BCU Bank grant will support the education of the first children to attend years seven and eight at the school.



The partnership between BCU and the Freedom School aims to boost Year 12 completion rates for First Nations students while supporting the Closing the Gap targets for reconciliation,

GGFS is currently part of Bularri Murrlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC), a not-for-profit which aims to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through culture and education.

It is the first and only bilingual school of an Aboriginal language in NSW.

BMNAC CEO Clark Webb said that as a fee-free independent school, local partnerships are vitally important to the school’s success.

“We are therefore very appreciative of the continued support we receive from BCU Bank and their alignment to our purpose of ensuring our youth are bularri muurlay nyanggan – two path strong.”

BCU Bank Executive General Manager Customer Experience Mark Smyth, said the announcement formalises the relationship BCU has with GGFS, which began in 2022.

“As a customer-owned, customer-first organisation, we’re passionate about supporting our communities and giving back,” he said.

“We know through improving the education of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, we can help overcome the inequality experienced by First Nations Peoples and achieve life outcomes equal to all Australians. “That’s why we’re proud to be working alongside the Freedom School to support their ambitions to offer high school education within the local community.”

BCU has supported the school and BMNAC since 2022 through the donation of iPads, books, use of their catering arm, leveraging their consulting expertise, and financial contributions towards key projects.

“This is an exciting next step in our relationship, and we look forward to continuing to work together in 2025 and beyond.”

Mr. Webb said GGFS has always maintained a focus on happiness.

“To hear our children speaking our language in the playground is really special,” he said.

His goal is for the school to be K-12.

By Andrew VIVIAN