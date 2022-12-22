Beachbodies Ball Raises $10,000 For Charity

BEACHBODIES Health Club has had a concerted fundraising effort for local charities, culminating in a Charity Fundraiser Christmas Party on December 3 at the Jetty Beach House.

The theme of the overall effort was ‘Together we can make a big difference’ and members supported it enthusiastically.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Beachbodies owner Angela Farrell said, “I thought we may as well raise some money while we had a ball.”

Everyone who bought a ticket to the Christmas Party nominated a charity, and three were drawn on the night.

The three charities selected to share equally in the $10,000 raised to date were the RSPCA, the Men’s Shed and Pete’s Place.

More than twenty local businesses donated prizes for the silent auction which raised more than $4000.

The Christmas Party itself raised almost $3,500 after food, decorations and entertainment was paid for.

Other fundraising activities included ‘100’s boards’ at the gym, which raised $1320, a charity boot camp which raised $340, a Step class which raised $110 and outdoor yoga.

“It’s a good thing for our little fitness community to do,” Ms Farrell said.

“When everyone gives a little we can make a big difference,” she said.

By Andrew VIVIAN