Bede Spannagle announced as new General Manager of Nambucca Valley Council



MR Bede Spannagle has been officially appointed General Manager of the Nambucca Valley Council.

Mayor Hoban used her Mayoral Minute to confirm the appointment at last Thursday’s Council Meeting.



Mr Spannagle has been employed with Nambucca Valley Council in the role of Engineering Services Manager since March 2023 and since the previous General Manager, Mr Chris Thompson, left in September of this year, Mr Spannagle has been acting in the role while applications for the position were sought.

“General Managers have the power over the entire operational side of council,” said Mayor Rhonda Hoban at last week’s meeting.

“(The) councillors’ role, under the Local Government Act, we can only put our fingers on and interfere in strategy and policy.

“The day-to-day operations, staffing matters, employing or dismissing staff, workloads and priorities, that’s the realm of the General Manager,” explained Mayor Hoban.

Mr Spannagle was not present at Thursday’s meeting having taken leave to move house.

“Given the state of our roads, and some of the work that has to be done, having a General Manager with an engineering background is probably quite timely,” said Mayor Hoban.

Mr Spannagle was Director of Engineering at Riverina Water for nine years before coming to the Valley.

He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney, a Graduate Certificate from Deakin University in Technology Management – Economics/Finance, a Graduate Certificate in Technology Management – Economics/Finance and a Master of Business Administration – Leadership from Charles Sturt University.

By Ned COWIE