Beef producers to do battle at Wingham Beef Week



LOCAL producers are set to compete for the title of best beef carcase at this year’s Wingham Beef Week.

The event, which provides a week-long program focused on the beef cattle industry, will be held at the Wingham Showgrounds between 12-16 May.



“The event aims to educate at ground level the next generation of our future junior beef enthusiasts in a hands-on environment to increase their knowledge/exposure to the Australian beef industry through education and competition,” the event website states.

“Producers use the event to pit their skills and benchmark their finished product against other producers and industry peers by competing in carcase competitions, both led and unled.”

Beef Week Vice President Mat Knox told News Of The Area the event provides local cattle producers with the opportunity to compare the quality of their beef with others across the local region.

“$3,000 will be awarded to the best carcase of the competition, with more prize money for best quality grass-fed cattle, highest score for pens of two and five, and best eating quality,” Mr Knox said.

“Not only is the event a great opportunity for local schools to learn about the livestock industry, but it also provides local producers the chance to see their beef in the chillers and compare to their peers.”

Wingham Beef Week hosts over 450 students and 50 local producers from across the State each year.

By Joshua GILBERT