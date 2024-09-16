Beer, petrol and student loans: Nats sharpen poll pitch



CHEAPER petrol, lower beer prices and discounts on student debt have all been floated as potential Nationals policy as the party sharpens its pitch ahead of a federal election.

Cutting and freezing increases linked to inflation on the fuel excise and slashing taxes on microbreweries and distillers passed the party’s federal council meeting on Saturday, although the motions are not binding.

Alcoholic excises should be reviewed across the board, MP Pat Conaghan said.

Student loan discounts and incentives for people to study in the regions were also supported.

The proposal included a 30 percent discount on university and vocational education fees for students older than 25 and those who live in regional and remote Australia.

A broader 20 percent discount for other students as well as 20 percent off lump sum payments was also backed, as was a regional university campus “rejuvenation fund” to incentivise students to study outside major cities.

Leader David Littleproud used his opening address to party faithful to laud the opposition leading the public debate in areas such as the voice referendum, nuclear energy and vaping reform.

“Never before have you seen a party dictate the policy direction of the public debates in this country over the last two and a half years than what you have seen from the National Party federal team,” he said.

The meeting focused heavily on cost-of-living measures and agriculture policy, including mortgage relief, encouraging airline competition to bring down flight prices, boosting rural health support and introducing nuclear energy into the mix.

The party resolved to overturn a legislated ban on live sheep exports, scrap water buybacks and bring back an agricultural visa.

Deputy Nationals Leader Perin Davey and frontbencher Barnaby Joyce were successful in a push calling for Commonwealth compensation for farmers whose agricultural land was negatively impacted by federal policy.

Others measures to ease cost of living that received support at the federal council meeting included tax breaks and incentives for new Australian airlines to start up to increase competition and allowing pensioners be taxed less to pick up work.

A push to ban union and public super funds donating to political parties was defeated on the floor, as was a call from the party’s youth branch to cap negative gearing at three properties.

The majority of the Nationals parliamentary team supported stripping the term “gender identity” from the Sex Discrimination Act, with speakers rallying against the impacts of transgender people playing women’s sport.

Members called upon the Nationals in government to exempt foreign backpackers from superannuation, which they can then claim when leaving the country, in a bid to ease costs for employers.

MP Keith Pitt supported money going into backpackers’ pockets during their time in regional communities to boost the local economy rather than claim on their way out.

But entitlements should not be stripped entirely, allowing visa holders to be paid less than Australian workers, he argued.

By Dominic GIANNINI, AAP