Belinda Peachy rekindles passion for pottery

BELINDA Peachey is happy spending her time up to her elbows in mud – well, clay anyway.

A member of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre’s pottery group, Belinda has found investing time in pottery has led her to exploring colour and to indulge once more in her passion for ceramics.



“I can’t believe how lucky I am to belong to the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre and in particular the pottery barn,” Belinda told News of the Area.

Having joined the Centre’s pottery group around twelve months ago, Belinda is now thriving as an artist.

Belinda has lived in Nelson Bay on and off for about 45 years.

She had her first taste of pottery in year 11 and 12 at school many years ago, where her art teacher Alida Pullar was passionate about ceramics and is still potting.

Belinda is now retired, giving her plenty of time to pot.

She appreciates the encouragement from Michael Wein, the Pottery Group’s teacher, a world class potter who freely offers his wealth of knowledge to all.

The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre holds a regular raffle and for the next six weeks the first prize is a handmade rug by the spinners and weavers group and the second prize is a wall hanging created by the fusion group.

The Gallery at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre always has a wide variety of paintings, pottery, general craft, cards and jewellery for sale at reasonable prices.

It’s a great place to visit when looking for something unique produced locally by a community artisan.

Admission to the gallery is free.

The Gallery is open to the public 10-4 pm daily except on Sunday when it is closed at 1pm.

By Marian SAMPSON