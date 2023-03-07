Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

22.2.23

RACE 1 50m Freestyle

Nominated Race, will find out results on Presentation night.

RACE 2 $ Brace Relay

Andrew O’Keeffe and Amanda Vockler held their own race coming first, in second was Anne Taylor and Peter Allison and in third was Paul Sheridan and Jill Williams.

FINAL

Anne Taylor and Peter Allison secured this race coming first and in the money and in second was Andrew O’Keeffe and Amanda Vockler.

RACE 3 25m Freestyle

HEAT 1

Amanda Vockler held on by the skin of her teeth coming first, closely followed by in second was Paul Sheridan and in third was Jill Williams.

HEAT 2

Elizabeth Casey held on tight in this race coming first, closely followed by in second was Peter Allison and in third was Andrew O’Keeffe.

RACE 4 100m Freestyle.

There was one bust in this race, Peter Allison taking two seconds off his time.

HEAT 1

Andrew O’Keeffe blew them out of the water coming first and in second was Anne Taylor.

HEAT 2

Paul Sheridan secured this race coming first, closely followed by in second was Elizabeth Casey and in third was Amanda Vockler.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Wednesday nights at 5.30.

1.3.23

RACE 1 Individual Medley

Nominated Race, find out result at the Presentation.

RACE 2 $ 25m Freestyle

Peter Allison took them by surprise coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Amanda Vockler.

FINAL

Peter Allison held on tight to this race coming first and in the money, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Jill Williams.

RACE 3 25m Backstroke

Amanda Vockler had windmill arms on coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Peter Allison.

RACE 4 75m Freestyle

Elizabeth Casey was a little energetic coming first, in second was Mike Navin and in third was Peter Allison.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Wednesday nights at 5.30.

By Lois LANE