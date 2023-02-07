Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

1.2.23

RACE 1 $ 25m Breaststroke

There was one bust in this race, Peter Allison taking one second off his time.

HEAT 1

Anne Taylor held on by the skin of her teeth coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Mike Navin.

HEAT 2

Andrew O’Keefe came from behind coming first, in second Elizabeth Casey.

FINAL

There were two busts in the final, Andrew O,Keeffe and Jill Williams both taking one second off their time.

Anne Taylor was the lucky one coming first and in the money.

RACE 2 25m Freestyle

There was one bust in this race, Andrew O’Keeffe taking one second off his time.

HEAT 1

Now this was an exciting race with Amanda Vockler winning only by a fingernail, closely followed by Jill Williams and also closely followed by Mike Navin. There was 0.28 between first and third.

HEAT 2

Peter Allison came from behind coming first, in second was Anne Taylor and in third was Elizabeth Casey.

RACE 3 50m Backstroke

There were three busts in this race, Peter Allison taking one second off his time, Anne Taylor taking two seconds off her time and Andrew O’Keeffe taking a massive seven seconds off his time.

HEAT 1

Amanda Vockler blew them out of the water coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Mike Navin.

HEAT 2

Elizabeth Casey showed them how it was done coming first.

RACE 4 75m Freestyle

There was one bust in this race, Andrew O’Keeffe taking two seconds off his time.

HEAT 1

Jill Williams secured this race coming first, in second was Anne Taylor and in third was Amanda Vockler.

HEAT 2

Peter Allison held own race coming first and in second was Elizabeth Casey.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Wednesday night at 5.30.

Thanks to the young fella who helped us with our timing.

We would like to thank IGA, The Providore and Fullers Fresh for sponsoring us.

25.1.23

RACE 1 $ 50m Freestyle

This was a very exciting race with a dead heat for first, Peter Allison and Elizabeth Casey, in second was Jill Williams and third was Anne Taylor.

FINAL

Peter Allison swam at the speed of light coming first and in the money and in second was Elizabeth

Casey.

RACE 2 25m Butterfly

The was one bust in this race, Anne Taylor taking one second off her time.

Peter Allison swam spot on to his time coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Elizabeth Casey.

RACE 3 100m Freestyles

Peter Allison has done it again coming first, in second was Paul Sheridan and in third was Anne Taylor.

RACE 4 Brace Relay

Peter Allison and Anne Taylor blitzed the field coming first,in second was Jill Williams and Paul Sheridan and in third was Elizabeth Casey and Peter Allison who swam twice.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on a Wednesday night at 5.30.

By Lois LANE