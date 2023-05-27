Bellingen Memorial Hall Grand reopening

MORE and merrier, the festival to mark the completion of the Bellingen Memorial Hall makeover brings added acts to the celebrations than originally planned.

Following delays earlier in the year owing to timing required for the final touches to the refurbishment of the town’s treasure, the celebration series of performances is even more anticipated.



Now spanning six nights from Monday 29 May to Saturday 3 June, the program includes theatre, film, classical music, comedy and contemporary music.

Event organiser Phil Nicholas from Events Delivered has curated a program that shows off the hall’s capability to host a wide range of performances and community activities.

“I was inspired to showcase as many performance artforms as possible,” said Phil.

“I also wanted to work in partnership with local arts organisations and promoters.

“As well as forcing a couple of tweaks to the line-up, the postponement actually created an opportunity to involve more community groups in the celebration, including Rivers Dance Studio, Uncle Micklo Jarrett’s Gunganbu Band and Uncle Martin Ballangarry’s Jumbaal Dreamin’.

“The Welcome to Country will be performed by Auntie Lisa Kelly.”

The grand reopening event series is funded by the NSW Government via the Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program fund, with support from Bellingen Shire Council.

The program features a theatrical performance of Minefields & Miniskirts by the Dorrigo Dramatic Club; screenings of The Velvet Queen and The Giants, presented in partnership with Screenwave International Film Festival; an evening of classical music starring renowned pianist Andera Lam with local choir Valla Voices and the Coffs Coast String Quartet; stand-up comedy with Mel Buttle and Lizzy Hoo, with MC Ben Stevenson of Coffs Comedy; and contemporary music with a headline set from six-piece cosmic funk band First Beige, supported by local acts Funkatu and Pablo Blitzer Trio.

“I am excited to see the Bellingen Memorial Hall back in action,” Bellingen Mayor Cr Steve Allan told News Of The Area.

“This iconic venue holds a special place in our community, and its refurbishment has been eagerly awaited.

“The relaunch of the performance series is a testament to the vibrant arts and cultural scene in our region and the start of much more to come in our beloved community hall,” he said.

Bookings are essential for each event in the series.

Tickets are free of charge, with a $2 per person gold coin donation requested on entry.

Visit https://events.humanitix.com/bellingen-memorial-hall-grand-reopening for tickets.

By Andrea FERRARI