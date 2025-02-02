Bellingen Shire recognises its outstanding citizens



BELLINGEN Shire’s 2025 Community Awards, recognising individuals and groups who have enhanced the local government area, were presented at a ceremony at Bellingen Memorial Hall on Thursday, 23 January.

A Welcome to Country from Honey Cairns and a dance performance by The Budaabang Bari Dance Group began the evening.



Katie, Memo and Georgie Chorley entertained audiences with their musical stylings.

Bellingen Shire Council’s Young Citizen of the Year 2024, Sam Daykin, emceed the event.

Citizen of the Year was awarded to Sara Hankin for her invaluable work with the Rotary Club of Dorrigo.

Since joining in 2017, Sara has taken on leadership roles such as President and Treasurer.

She spearheaded projects like the Dorrigo Medi-vac Helipad upgrade, and the Rotary Mother’s Day Ball fundraiser.

Her efforts in the Lift the Lid community walk, raised significant funds for mental health research.

Sara’s dedication has earned her the prestigious District Rotarian of the Year award and recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Highly Commended went to Bruce Miller, for his dedicated volunteer work in Urunga, including the refurbishing of the Senior Citizens Hall, organising community events, and advocating for town improvements.

Category nominees were Ruth Hall and Nick Jenkins from the Bellingen Golf Club, Heather Connell, long time Bellingen resident, Leonie MacDonald of the Dorrigo Neighbourhood and Youth Centre, and Sri Popuri, local Dorrigo pharmacist

Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Willa Herron for her outstanding leadership and advocacy.

From addressing parliamentarians on youth crime, to leading local regeneration projects and representing Bellingen at the National Olympic Changemaker Summit, Willa’s commitment to community service and youth empowerment is exemplary.

Highly Commended went to Raji Renshaw, a 16-year-old disability advocate, performer, and filmmaker, known for his superhero film Doctor Time and his advocacy at the World Down Syndrome Congress.

Home Grown Heroes Award Individual Winner is Magda Pomeroy.

Ms Pomeroy was honoured for her tireless work supporting youth and advocating for women and girls in the shire.

Through initiatives like Lovebites, ASIST suicide prevention, and securing funding for the Urunga Soccer Club, Magda’s impact has been profound.

Home Grown Heroes Award Community Group Winner is Dorrigo United Hospital Auxiliary which has raised over $20,000 in the past year to support the Dorrigo Hospital, including a $12,000 donation for a palliative care bed.

The volunteers’ efforts include organising street stalls, catering events, and running raffles to benefit the local community.

Other nominees were Dina Luciani from the Dorrigo Dramatic Club, Frank Perez, Vice President of the Bellingen Chamber of Commerce, The Budaabang Bari Dance Group and The Rotary Club of Dorrigo.

The Sport and Recreation Award was won by Bellingen High School U16 Girls Futsal Team.

The team’s dedication and hard work culminated in winning the Australasian Championships in Queensland.

As local, regional, and national futsal champions, they have inspired younger players and represented the Shire with distinction.

Urunga Football Club was awarded Highly Commended, under Jess Snow’s leadership, for promoting inclusivity and initiatives like the Violence Against Women march, Pride Month, and mental health campaigns.

Also nominated were Henry Gale of the Bellingen Football Club and Richard Jordan, founder of the Bellingen Birders.

The Community Awards are nominated by the public and selected by shire councillors in the spirit of celebrating the unsung heroes and their lasting impact on the community.

“These awards acknowledge those who work tirelessly to make our shire a better place,” Mayor Steve Allan said.

“To all the winners and all nominees, your efforts do not go unnoticed… these awards remind us of the incredible people shaping our shire.

“Your contributions are at the heart of what makes Bellingen special.”

By Andrea FERRARI