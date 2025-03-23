Bellingen Shire secures funding for shared pathways to connect Urunga community



THE growing town of Urunga is benefitting from almost three kilometres of new shared pathways infrastructure thanks to Bellingen Shire Council securing funding of $3.36 million through the Australian Government’s Active Transport Fund.

The investment will support the design and construction of shared pathways and footpaths, connecting the South Urunga Urban Release Area to the Urunga Central Business District.

The project will significantly enhance safety, accessibility, and connectivity for residents and visitors, including improvements along parts of Giinagay Way – a high-traffic road that previously formed part of the Pacific Highway.

The new pathway will enable more secure and convenient access to schools, key community services, recreational areas, and commercial hubs giving those with prams, pushchairs, mobility vehicles and cyclists safer movement around the town.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Steve Allan welcomed the funding announcement, highlighting the improved safety and accessibility this project will deliver in the Shire.

“This is yet another fantastic funding announcement for our Shire,” he said.

“This new pathway will make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle, and move around Urunga without relying on cars.

“It will also promote a more active and connected community.

“This project aligns with the priorities identified in our recent Community Scorecard process, as well as key strategic plans such as the Pedestrian and Mobility Plan, the Urunga CBD Masterplan, and our Community Vision 2035.”

The pathway will link with existing infrastructure, including the Hungry Head cycleway, Urunga CBD footpaths, and the planned three-metre-wide boardwalk replacement, ensuring a seamless and integrated active transport network for the region.

The Active Transport Fund supports the Australian Government’s commitment to improving safety outcomes for vulnerable road users under the National Road and Safety Strategy 2021-2030, while also helping to reduce emissions, and supporting active and liveable communities.

The design and development of the project will commence this year, with delivery to take place from 2026.

By Andrea FERRARI

