Bellingen Shire’s coastal plan certified by environment minister



THE Bellingen Shire Coastal Management Program (CMP) has been certified by Environment Minister Penny Sharpe, allowing Council to push forward with their plan for coastal protection.

Council will now proceed with the formal gazettal of the CMP, ensuring its integration into the statutory planning framework and enabling the implementation of key coastal management initiatives.



The CMP provides a long-term strategic approach to managing the Shire’s 10-kilometre coastline, the Bellinger and Kalang River systems, and several intermittently closed and open lakes and lagoons (ICOLLS).

The plan addresses critical environmental and cultural concerns, including Crown Land management, the protection of Gumbaynggirr cultural values, and securing funding for large-scale coastal projects.

The Minister’s certification follows an extensive consultation process, with the Draft CMP publicly exhibited between 24 April and 26 May 2024.

“Feedback from community submissions has been incorporated into the final program, ensuring it reflects the values and priorities of the Bellingen Shire community,” Council said in a statement.

“Council’s endorsement of the CMP’s gazettal will unlock funding opportunities through the Coastal Program, allowing for the delivery of key actions outlined in the plan.

“This aligns with Council’s commitment to protecting water catchments and ensuring sustainable coastal management for future generations.

“Council acknowledges the support of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW), as well as State Agencies and stakeholders who have contributed to the CMP’s development.

“Their collaboration has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.”