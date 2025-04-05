Bellingen Show to blend tradition and innovation in Education Hub



THE Bellinger River Agricultural Society is blending tradition with innovation through the introduction of an Ag Education Hub at this year’s show on 24-25 May.

“In an exciting development for 2025, the Bellingen Show will introduce the Ag Education Hub, an interactive space where hands-on learning brings agriculture to life,” said Susan Lumsdaine, President, Bellinger River Agricultural Society.



“The Hub will feature badge-making activities, scheduled workshops throughout each day covering dairy activities, virtual reality experiences and food science, a children’s sandpit, agricultural career information, and interactive activities for all ages.”

Visitors can pick up an Ag Education Passport, guiding them on an agricultural adventure across the showground.

A treasure hunt following educational signboards will feature fascinating facts about different agricultural produce.

Participants who complete their passport can claim a show prize.

A Careers in Focus event will be held on the Friday evening, 23 May, in conjunction with the Young Cattle Paraders BBQ, to offer insights into the diverse career pathways in agriculture.

Bellingen Show Society is working with local high schools to encourage students’ participation.

The popular Artisan Tent is also making a welcome comeback.

A wide range of artistic practices including mosaics, weaving, basket making, clay work, spinning, and various textile arts will be on display.

Local artists will present their skills, with demonstrations by the Happymess Studio in art therapy experts, Richard Sampson will showcase illustration techniques, Lyn Green will demonstrate fibre art and fleece spinning, Wendy Tanner will display stained glass craftsmanship, and the Dorrigo Plateau Fibre Group will invite visitors to try their hand at the giant Viking Loom.

Other highlights include Jerome Speekman’s needle painting, the Mid North Coast Amateur Beekeeping Club, and Camp Creative previewing their 2026 program.

The pavilion schedule is now live on the Bellingen Show website, with more than 350 classes available for entry, including jams and preserves, cookery, flowers, farm produce, photography, embroidery, and home ferments.

There is also a dedicated section for school children.

For more information, visit bellingenshow.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

