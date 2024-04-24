Bellingen Show ups the ante on sustainability



REGENERATIVE farmer and actress Rachel Ward will open the Bellingen Show on Saturday 4 May, in a nod to the new sustainability focus of the annual agricultural event.

This year’s show will introduce the ‘SustainaBellingen’ Showcase, a series of presentations, interactive panels and workshops taking place throughout the Sunday (May 5) of the Show.

Rachel’s commitment to sustainability and regenerative farming, as depicted in the award-winning documentary film ‘Rachel’s Farm’, featuring her home farm in the Nambucca Valley, makes her a fitting choice.

She will be joined by Raji Renshaw, an ambassador for Celebrate T21, to co-open the Show.

Rachel will also be chatting about all things beef and regenerative farming during a taste test with local producers Bello Beef.

The ‘SustainaBellingen’ Showcase will take place on Sunday 5 May from 9am to 3pm in the Entertainment Tent, re-styled for the day as the ‘Planet Talks Tent’.

“Learn, connect and be inspired,” Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Dr Susan Lumsdaine told News Of The Area.

“Hear from local groups dedicated to social, environmental and economic sustainability, share their initiatives and experiences in regenerative agriculture, food security, Gumbaynggirr culture, inclusivity, housing, our local forests, seed saving and more.

“Pull up a pew and learn from locals working at creating a more sustainable and vibrant future for Bellingen.”

While the Show Society’s organisers are passionate about continuing the traditions of the country show, they are, at the same time, keen to reflect Bellingen’s unique personality with carefully curated additions.

“We’re delighted to be showcasing a range of sustainability initiatives this year as a part of the ‘SustainaBellingen’ project.

“We are partnering with OzGREEN to provide Rethink Waste stations around the Showground, and Northbank Community Garden will be taking our compostable waste.

“CoffeeforClimate will also be helping with their well-established mug library.

“Reducing the amount of single use coffee cups is a key strategy in reducing our landfill waste, so grab a coffee in a mug library cup and take it with you as you stroll around the Show.

“Mugs can be dropped off at any Rethink Waste station or coffee vendor stall,” said Susan.

“Also don’t forget to bring your water bottle that can be filled at either of the two water stations in the Showground.”

Traditional trappings of a country show will abound over the weekend with Show competitions in the Pavilion, horses, cattle, poultry, woodchop, the Grand Parade, a multitude of food and trade stalls as well as the Entertainment Tent, Reptile World and Petting Zoo.

“Challenge yourself on the eight-metre-high climbing wall or in the bungee run or obstacle course,” said Susan.

“And on Saturday we’re bringing back some old-fashioned fun with egg and spoon, sack and three-legged races.”

The Show opens with a Grand Parade starting at 2pm on Saturday 4 May, 2024 at Bello Showground.

By Andrea FERRARI