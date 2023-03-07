Bellingen/Valleys Cricket T20 Cup champions

BELLINGEN/Valleys Cricket are the T20 champions of Coffs Harbour after taking out the grand final of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s T20 Cup.

Bellingen/Valleys Cricket won by 6 wickets against the Northern Districts Rebels in the T20 Cup grand final at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park.

The Rebels opened the batting and posted 9/104 from their 20 overs, with Angus Rissel top scoring with 36.

Bellingen/Valleys Cricket reached the total in the 16th over finishing at 4/106.

The T20 Cup is the second T20 trophy for the Valleys Cricket club this season, having also won the North Coast Cricket Council’s T20 competition.

Valleys Cricket beat Lower Clarence Cricket Association by 42 runs in the grand final at Harwood Oval.

Valleys Cricket scored 9/124 from 20 overs, then successfully defended their total bowling out Lower Clarence for 82.

Kurt Stennett was the standout with the ball for Valleys Cricket taking 4/14 from his 4 overs.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s T20 Cup was a six-round competition played over the summer season.

Northern Districts Rebels finished as minor premiers while Bellingen/Valleys Cricket were second on the ladder heading into the grand final.

By Aiden BURGESS