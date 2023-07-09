Bellingen ‘yes’ Campaign Begins At Start Of NAIDOC Week

ON a day when thousands of people across the country were showing their support for a ‘yes’ vote at the upcoming referendum, locals in Bellingen began to mobilise to raise awareness of the ‘yes’ campaign during NAIDOC Week.

Gathering at the Bellingen launch of NAIDOC Week last Sunday at Maam Baduying Park, the group was warmly welcomed by Bellingen Shire Councillor Ellie Tree and Gumbaynggirr Elder Micklo Jarrett, both vocal supporters of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Amber Jacobus, Bellingen co-convenor, said there had been a clear and concerted misinformation and disinformation campaign and it was important to get back to the basics of what the Voice is about and stop the fear mongering and lies.

“We thought it was really important to be visible and celebrate during NAIDOC Week,” she said.

“We only registered with YES 23 last week.”

Within hours 20 new volunteers had signed up and were glad to see that a local ‘yes’ presence was hitting the ground to have community conversations and help answer any questions people might have.

Ms Jacobus said the campaign wasn’t about influencing people, “we don’t plan to tell anyone what to do as there are a range of perspectives, but it’s important to talk it through with the facts and respect and dignity.

“At the end of the day this is about improving the lives of our First Nations people through a more-structured approach to their inclusion in decision-making about issues that impact their lives,” she said.

“As Linda Burney recently said at Uluru, First Nations Australians got the vote at the Referendum in 1967 and now, all these years later, they need the Voice”.

The Bellingen ‘yes’ group will be hosting market and street stalls, letter-boxing, door-knocking, holding kitchen table conversations and will organise a community forum.

Ms Jacobus said people had approached the group with many questions and wanted to sign up, and inquire about T-shirts and stickers supporting the campaign.

“Many were surprised about how simple the proposal is,” she said.

To receive email updates, get involved in campaigning and RSVP to events go to https://action.yes23.com.au/bellingen_shire_for_yes

By Andrew VIVIAN