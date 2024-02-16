Bellingen’s Sarah McKenna performs live and free for Nambucca Valley Radio



NAMBUCCA Valley Radio’s listening audience and a live studio audience will have the pleasure of experiencing Bellingen based singer/songwriter Sarah McKenna on Friday 16 February, when she performs live and free as this month’s offering of their Studio 3 Live Series.

With her last three singles ‘Chasing Rainbows’, ‘Beautiful Bird’ and ‘Look Out’ attracting a big following on streaming services, the mega-talented Sarah delivers an intimate vibe to her performances that will stick with you long after the music stops.



Born into a musical family, Sarah knew she wanted to make music from a very young age.

Her original pieces are written with brutal honesty and raw emotion which are easy on the ear while not always fitting into the template of most modern music.

Sarah always sings from the heart and delivers a refreshing and unusual take on some classic hits that are guaranteed to grab your attention.

Sarah is a popular drawcard for many of the Mid North Coast’s best music venues and has featured two years running at the iconic Timber Festival in Glenreagh.

Hosting duties for this event will be back in the hands of 2NVR’s own Ceri Wrobel, who has recently returned from some interstate travels.

The music will begin at 6:00 pm on Friday 16 February 2024 and conclude at 8:00 pm.

You can be part of the live audience free of charge and you are welcome to bring your own food and refreshments.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9fm and streamed throughout the world via www.2nvr.org.au

By Mick BIRTLES