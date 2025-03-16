Bellinger River Agricultural Society mentoring the next generation of community leaders



THE Bellinger River Agricultural Society is looking to ensure its continued success by inviting enthusiastic individuals to step into key leadership roles.

The historic institution’s key event is the Bellingen Show, which began in 1881.



Its continued success is testament to generations of community spirit, showcasing local agriculture and arts through an event created by the community, for the community.

The show stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when community members come together, pooling their talents and energy for the benefit of all, the society’s president Susan Lumsdaine told News Of The Area.

The society is now offering community members a chance to shadow executive, trade, and operations roles, learning from experienced volunteers who contribute to making the show a vibrant celebration.

“We have an incredible team of dedicated volunteers who pour their hearts into making the Bellingen Show better each year,” Ms Lumsdaine said.

“To keep this wonderful tradition thriving for future generations, we’re looking for people who want to be part of something special and make a real difference in our community.”

Newcomers will learn the ropes while working alongside current position holders, ensuring a smooth transition of knowledge and experience that has been built up over many years.

From organising horse events and the famous pavilion displays to managing trade relationships and coordinating the operation and setting up of the grounds, these roles offer diverse opportunities to contribute to an event that has been the highlight of Bellingen’s calendar for over 140 years.

“As we look to the future, we need new voices and fresh perspectives to help write the next chapter of this enduring story.”

The Show has proven its resilience and ability to evolve with the times, recently embracing sustainability initiatives and introducing new events while maintaining traditional elements.

“This balance of heritage and innovation makes it an exciting time to get involved and help shape the future of this cherished community institution.”

Interested community members are encouraged to reach out to the Bellinger River Agricultural Society by emailing secretary@bellingenshow.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI