Bello collab makes music and money for Palestine



WATCHING the daily news about the Israeli–Palestinian conflict with feelings of despair and powerlessness, Bellingen music teacher Emiliano Beltzer kept asking himself what he could do.

“Direct action is one possible answer: going to demonstrations, sharing information on social media, and keeping ourselves informed,” he said.



“Then I thought, as a musician, I can also use my music as a tool of expression.”

As his idea grew he gathered the support of musicians from Bellingen and the Coffs Coast, and the “Bello Collab” was born.

The result of this collaboration is an eleven-track album titled “Songs for Palestine”.

The album includes contributions from the Bellingen Singers choir (directed by Hayley Egan), Georgie Chorley, Reimagined (Lillie O’Rourke, Oscar Eager, Otis Lyons, Louise Gore and Emiliano Beltzer), Katie Crane, Lttle Kng, Pablo Blitzer, Salvatore Rossano, Titan Sky, Joshua Szabo, Ali Shkaki and Louise Gore.

The artwork featured in part on the album cover is titled “Nunguu Jiindas” (Kangarooo Sisters), by Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan.

The album launched on 2 February as an awareness and fundraising campaign.

“We are raising money for Palestine because the country has been destroyed like it never has before, and Palestinians will need all the help they can get to rebuild it,” Emiliano told News Of The Area.

“We do it because we think it is a humane thing to do, and because even if it is very small, it is a direct action that will have a direct consequence.”

Emiliano says the beauty of the album is that everyone brought something very different, “and yet, somehow, all the songs seem to blend in nicely together”.

“It goes to show the wide variety of music and musicians that we have in this area.”

Seven tracks were recorded at Emiliano’s home studio, which he describes as “literally a garage with the laundry at the back”.

He’s set it up to fit in a five-piece band, and recorded some of the songs live.

“There is no post-production, just mixing and mastering,” he said.

Other songs had a different process, where he worked alongside the artist until they were happy with the product.

The charities and aid organisations under consideration for donations include Olive Kids, Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and Palestine Australia Relief and Action (PARA).

The album is available only via Bandcamp at https://bellocollab.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-palestine.

“People are paying attention to the music online, but the main aim of the album is to raise money, so please take those extra five minutes to click buy and to spread the word,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI