Bello Community Markets to flourish with festive offerings



CHRISTMAS will be woven into the familiar fabric of the Bellingen Community Markets on Saturday 16 December.

Set amongst the majestic old trees in Bellingen Park, the Markets have an expansive and diverse range of 250 stalls with additional artisans attending.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“You can get everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade delicacies such as condiments, jams, cheeses, honey, breads, meats and oysters, beautiful handmade creations, art of all kinds, wood, metal and leather work, pottery, clothing, hats, shoes, socks, toys, jewellery, and dog supplies,” market organiser Kaz Selbie told News Of The Area.

“There are skin and body care stalls including massage, reiki, tarot, numerology, crystals, unique bric-a-brac, vintage and second hand stalls.

“You name it, Bellingen Markets has it.”

Accommodating the high demand for second-hand stalls, and keen to give everyone a fair go, the market is utilising the skate-ramp area (off creek lane bridge), where stalls will be set up under the shade of the trees.

A vast array of delicious and healthy multicultural food, drinks and coffee will be available throughout the market.

Music starts at 10am with Geoff and Xanthe Littlemore, a brother and sister pair who grew up playing music together.

“The duo sing and play guitar, bouncing off each other’s voices and guitar licks with a special bond that family share.”

Geoff’s influences include Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy.

He has performed at concerts with luminaries such as John English, John Mayall and Canned Heat, and has toured with many bands around the East Coast of Australia.

Xanthe has appeared at concerts with Bob Dylan, Tommy Emmanuel and Paul Kelly, and gigged around Australia, USA and Europe.

Community group OzGreen has partnered with the markets, with members on hand to welcome everyone through the gates.

“We ask patrons to give where they can to help support their valuable youth projects,” said Kaz.

OzGreen is on a mission to create sustainable communities by delivering programs, events and resources to increase wellbeing.

They do this by employing and mentoring regional youth to help deliver youth wellbeing camps and clubs, waste reduction at major events, tree planting projects, nature connection, bushwalks, bird walks, kayak tours, sustainability skills workshops, and citizen science.

“OzGreen will also have an eco-Christmas wrapping stall on the west side of the oval, showing the simplicity and beauty of sustainable wrapping.”

Wandering through the market will be Christmas fairies sharing the joy and magic.

There’s a ‘Spin out Paintings’ stall on the oval’s west side where kids can get creative and have their face painted by Kerry, under the shade of the trees.

“It’s such a big, crazy time of year,” Kaz said.

“Christmas shopping is high on many people’s agenda and it’s great to see more support for local, which helps strengthen our community.

“At the other end of the scale, people are also struggling, so let’s give to those less fortunate than ourselves.

“A small gesture can make a big difference to another,” said Kaz.

There will be a large box near the ‘info hub’ where visitors and stallholders can donate a gift to a person in need from the Bellingen Shire, with thanks to the wonderful Bellingen Neighbourhood Centre.

The Bellingen Community Markets is an inclusive event celebrating diversity, culture, community and, this month, Christmas.

“We’re on a mission to support local, continue to give profits back to the community, and share good things with the wider community,” said Kaz.

Visit www.bellingenmarkets.com.au for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI