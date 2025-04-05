Bello Readers and Writers Festival reveals guest authors



EIGHT guest authors have been announced as speakers and panellists at The Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival in June.

They include esteemed writers, broadcasters and journalists, all of whom have penned and published a book.



Each promises to share insights into their remarkable stories and personal life.

“We are honoured, and more than a little excited, to welcome such a dynamic group of writers, thinkers, and storytellers to this year’s festival,” Program Director Adam Norris said.

“Their works span fiction, memoir, journalism, history, and Indigenous scholarship – offering something for every reader.”

Trent Dalton is the internationally bestselling author of “Boy Swallows Universe”, “All Our Shimmering Skies” and “Lola in the Mirror”.

His debut novel’s screen adaptation became Australia’s most-watched show on Netflix within days of release.

Professor Marcia Langton AO is a leading Indigenous scholar and advocate, whose works “Welcome to Country: A Guide to Indigenous Australia” and “65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art” have reshaped the national conversation.

Hannah Kent has authored the multi-award-winning “Burial Rites”, “The Good People”, and “Devotion”.

Her books have been translated into more than 30 languages and adapted for film.

David Marr is a celebrated journalist and political commentator, whose latest book “Killing for Country: A Family Story” examines Australia’s colonial past.

Virginia Trioli, two-time Walkley-winning journalist and former ABC broadcaster, is the author of “A Bit on the Side: Reflections on What Makes Life Delicious”.

Gina Chick, Alone Australia champion and rewilding facilitator, is the bestselling author of “We Are The Stars”, a memoir about love, connection, and the power of letting go.

Markus Zusak, author of “The Book Thief”, an international bestseller translated into over 50 languages, has a new non-fiction work, “Three Wild Dogs (and the Truth)”.

Peter Greste is a foreign correspondent, journalist, academic, and media freedom activist.

After being imprisoned in Egypt for 400 days on terrorism charges while covering the political crisis in Cairo, he became a leading advocate for press freedom.

His book “The Correspondent” explores his experiences and the global war on journalism, and has been adapted into a major 2025 film starring Richard Roxburgh.

More authors, special events, and program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Andrea FERRARI