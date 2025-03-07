Bello screening of documentary presents serene portrait of a thanatologist



THE documentary “From Music into Silence” is showing at the Bellingen Memorial Hall on Friday 14 March.

It features the work of the only Australian music thanatologist, Peter Roberts, who plays the harp for people in their final moments of life.



Thanatology is the scientific study of death and how to meet the needs of the terminally ill and their families.

It views music as a form of palliative and spiritual care.

For the last 23 years, Peter has offered peace and calm to people as they pass away, taking no payment for providing this service.

With the spirit of the Persian poet Rumi running through his veins, the documentary alludes to Peter having one last task to do before he retires.

Director and Producer Farshid Akhlaghi is an independent Iranian/Australian filmmaker, an alumnus of Victorian College of Arts (VCA).

He was born in Tehran and started his career as a short film director making narrative and experimental shorts.

Fashid is known for making films tackling difficult subjects, all with an inquiring and empathetic dimension.

This is his first feature film.

It has been screened in Australian cinemas since 2019, and shown at festivals around the world.

Prominent film critic David Stratton said in his review that, “This is a serene and gentle portrait of a dedicated and genuinely decent man”.

Peter will be present at the screening and will host a Q and A after the film.

He and Farshid have offered the screening as a fundraiser for low-income students studying an Inscribing Signs course in the newly refurbished Urunga Arts Hall.

The course, run by two locals, teaches the skills to be a companion to the dying and promotes greater awareness and a new culture around death.

The screening is from 7pm. Cash will be taken at the door.

By Andrea FERRARI